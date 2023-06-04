First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cass Information Systems

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.