First Trust Advisors LP Buys 39,721 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

