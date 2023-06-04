First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,293 shares of company stock worth $3,661,082. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $46.70 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

