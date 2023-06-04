First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on USNA. DA Davidson raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

