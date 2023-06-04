First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.89 Million Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 560,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Globalstar by 623.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Globalstar by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 197.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,784,038 shares of company stock worth $3,686,949. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

