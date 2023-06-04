First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $748.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

