First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.93 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,265,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

