First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,501 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,679 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 517.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 135,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,890 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.24 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

