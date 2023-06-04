First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,100. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

