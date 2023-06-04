First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,155 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 6.5 %

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $162,738. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

