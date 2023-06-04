First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,167 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.