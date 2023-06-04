First Trust Advisors LP Sells 151,562 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

