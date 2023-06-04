First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,991 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,410. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

