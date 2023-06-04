First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,817 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,879,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,508 shares of company stock valued at $100,457. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TBBK stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

