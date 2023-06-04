First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading 2.2% Higher

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63. 996,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,047,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,800,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,675,000 after purchasing an additional 601,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,385,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,489,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,680,000 after buying an additional 129,344 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

