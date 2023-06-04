FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

