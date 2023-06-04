Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

