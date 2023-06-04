Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Position Reduced by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $115.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

