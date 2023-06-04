Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,373 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

