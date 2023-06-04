Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 201,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,341 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.27. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

