Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qiagen by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Qiagen by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 335,803 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $16,696,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.48 on Friday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

