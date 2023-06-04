Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,828.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,430 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

