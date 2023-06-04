Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.