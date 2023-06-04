Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,114 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genfit were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit Stock Performance

Genfit stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Genfit S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genfit Profile

GNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.