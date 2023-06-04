Gerald M. Chizever Sells 1,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $177,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,803.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

