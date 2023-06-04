Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $924,400 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

NYSE GKOS opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.