Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.17. 15,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 14,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X China Financials ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X China Financials ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.
Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
