Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Shares Up 1.4%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 1,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Institutional Trading of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) by 825.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Founder-Run Companies index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted selection of the 100 largest US companies by market-cap with a founder or co-founder currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. BOSS was launched on Feb 13, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

