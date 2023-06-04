Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

