Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $211,000.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

