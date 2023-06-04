Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Haleon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $8.30 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

