Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.0 %

HTLD stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205,052 shares of company stock worth $3,111,350 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.