HRT Financial LP Acquires 34,274 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 12.9 %

CYH stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

