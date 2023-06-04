HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

