HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $15.87 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stellantis Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

