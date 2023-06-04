HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after buying an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 150,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.