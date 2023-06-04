HRT Financial LP Buys 703 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in SciPlay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

SciPlay Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCPL stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.