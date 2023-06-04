HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

