HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 13,294 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

