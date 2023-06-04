HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 14,513 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $58,827,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 859,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,934,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 639,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in DCP Midstream by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,613,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,581,000 after purchasing an additional 328,674 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

