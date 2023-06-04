HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 18,186 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 236,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cohu by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

