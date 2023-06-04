HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 24,544 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 354.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

