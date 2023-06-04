HRT Financial LP Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $152.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

