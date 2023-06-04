HRT Financial LP Grows Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

