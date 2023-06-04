HRT Financial LP Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

HRT Financial LP lessened its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 71,241 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cryoport by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Up 7.1 %

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.27. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.