HRT Financial LP Has $575,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

