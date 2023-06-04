HRT Financial LP Has $612,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

