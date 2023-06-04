HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,079 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $8,868,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126,455 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 855,765 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 3.9 %

BBVA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.