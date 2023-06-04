HRT Financial LP Invests $544,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 69,570 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $7,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $7.30 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

