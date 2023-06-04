HRT Financial LP Invests $558,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 232.56%.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

